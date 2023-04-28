Former Philly city worker found guilty of Medicaid fraud

A Philadelphia jury has convicted a former city worker of Medicaid fraud for falsely billing for services he did not provide as a mental health professional treating children, Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced Thursday.

Cornelius Edwards, 45, of Philadelphia, was found guilty on Monday of Medicaid fraud, theft by deception, and tampering with public records. Edwards is scheduled to be sentenced on June 26 by Common Pleas Court Judge Nicholas Kamau.

Edwards was released on his own recognizance after his 2019 arrest. A lawyer representing Edwards could not be reached for comment Thursday night.

Henry said in a news release that Edwards repeatedly submitted fraudulent timesheets while working as a mental health professional for children with behavioral and mental health challenges.

Advertisement

Between April 2014 and April 2018, Edwards was working for multiple community behavioral health providers as a licensed behavioral specialist consultant, a mobile therapist, and a lead clinician, Henry said.

He also was employed by the city Parks and Recreation Department during that time frame.

Henry said Edwards billed for individual services for more than one child at a time; individual services to children at their homes when he was providing school-based services; and therapy services for times while he was working for Parks and Recreation.

Henry did not provide a total dollar amount for how much Edwards stole.

“Maintaining mental health and wellness continues to be a challenge for young people. Instead of being part of the solution, Edwards abused this trust and defrauded the system for his own gain,” Henry said in a statement.

“This conduct was very obviously fraudulent and downright theft, and my office will not allow any individual to unlawfully abuse programs designed to help residents of the commonwealth,” Henry said.