This year, the cyclists will start their 9-mile-long ride at picnic areas 7, 8 and 9 in FDR Park at Pattison Avenue and South Broad Street. They’ll ride up Broad Street before turning onto Passyunk Avenue. From there, the ride will head up 9th Street and across Christian Street before hitting Center City during dinner hours. They’ll take a quick detour around City Hall before heading west across Spring Garden Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to end at the Eakins Oval.