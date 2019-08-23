If public nudity makes you uncomfortable, you may want to stay away from parts of Center City and South Philly tomorrow.
Thousands of naked cyclists will ride through Philly streets at 5 p.m. on Saturday as part of the city’s Naked Bike Ride, a tradition that celebrates body positivity and safe streets, now entering its 10th year.
This year, the cyclists will start their 9-mile-long ride at picnic areas 7, 8 and 9 in FDR Park at Pattison Avenue and South Broad Street. They’ll ride up Broad Street before turning onto Passyunk Avenue. From there, the ride will head up 9th Street and across Christian Street before hitting Center City during dinner hours. They’ll take a quick detour around City Hall before heading west across Spring Garden Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to end at the Eakins Oval.
As always, the ride is free to participate in and cyclists can bare as much or as little as they want. Pre-ride festivities begin at 2:30 p.m. The body painting station closes at 4:30 p.m. and celebrations at Toasted Walnut, Boxers PHL and Raven Lounge follow the ride.
Questions? Hit up phillynakedbikeride@gmail.com