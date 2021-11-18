A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he accidentally shot himself inside a home Wednesday night in the city’s Point Breeze section, police said.

The child, who was shot in the stomach, was taken by private vehicle to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Police, who were notified just after 9:40 p.m., located a shooting scene inside a residence on the 1700 block of South Cleveland Street.

A gun and some blood was found inside a bedroom, police said.

When police arrived at the home there were three other people inside, inclduing another child. No one else was hurt.