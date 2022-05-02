Officers fired at three men they say they saw fatally shoot another man in East Germantown Sunday night, Philly police said.

The gunfire erupted around 6:40 p.m. on the 6100 block of Baynton Street, where two 14th District officers on routine patrol saw three men inside a gray Nissan SUV shoot another man multiple times, police said.

The 31-year-old victim, who was not identified, was hospitalized in extremely critical condition and died just after 8 p.m., police said.

No arrests had been made and it was not known if the shots the officers fired hit any of the suspects.