File photo of a bullet casing found at a shooting scene in Philadelphia. Read more

Officers fired at three men they say they saw fatally shoot another man in East Germantown Sunday night, Philly police said.

The gunfire erupted around 6:40 p.m. on the 6100 block of Baynton Street, where two 14th District officers on routine patrol saw three men inside a gray Nissan SUV shoot another man multiple times, police said.

The 31-year-old victim, who was not identified, was hospitalized in extremely critical condition and died just after 8 p.m., police said.

No arrests had been made and it was not known if the shots the officers fired hit any of the suspects.