Just how much is 17½ tons of cocaine?
Enough to fill 15,582 plastic-wrapped bricks. Plenty, when stacked end-to-end, to span 2.5 miles — from Old City all the way to the Art Museum, authorities say.
And so much that only one-fourth of that total haul could be crammed in the lobby of the U.S. Custom House on Friday as federal authorities unveiled the results of this week’s drug seizure at the Port of Philadelphia, one of the largest busts in the nation’s history.
Although reports earlier in the week had put the total at 16½ tons seized, authorities said Friday that additional searches during the week yielded another ton of drugs, for a total estimated value of $1.1 billion.
“This is a massive, stunning amount of cocaine,” U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said Friday. “The investigation is ongoing, the situation is very fluid.”
His comments came during a splashy news conference as representatives from a half-dozen state and federal agencies detailed their search of the MSC Gayane, the international cargo ship on which they discovered the illicit contraband as it docked in the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal on Monday.
Officials demurred from answering questions on whether the discovery came as a result of a specific tip to law enforcement or from a routine inspection.
Six of the ship’s crew members have been arrested, all accused of helping to smuggle the drugs aboard at various points during a journey that took the ship from Chile, through Peru, Panama, and the Bahamas until it moored at the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal on Monday. The Gayane was due next at stops in France and the Netherlands, although agents have said the intended destination of its illicit cargo is still unknown.
It was hidden in seven shipping containers carrying wine, vegetable extract, Chilean dried nuts, and scrap metal from the United Arab Emirates among other goods bound for destinations including Ireland, Nigeria, Lebanon, and India.
Speaking Friday, McSwain said his office was considering all possible civil and criminal penalties including possibly attempting to seize the Gayane itself — a freighter the length of three football fields — in criminal forfeiture proceedings.
The men charged include four ethnic Serbians, Bosco Marcovic, 37, Alekandar Kavaja, 25, Nenad Ilic, 39, and Ivan Durasevic, 29; and two ethnic Samoans, Fonofaavae Tiasaga, 28, and Laauli Pulu, 32. All six remain in federal custody, accused of violations of maritime drug smuggling laws and are scheduled for court hearings Monday afternoon.
According to court documents, Durasevic and Tiasaga both implicated others aboard the vessel, while admitting their own role in helping to haul thousands of pounds of cocaine onto the ship in exchange for payments of 50,000 euros.
The drugs, Tiasaga told investigators, originated on 14 boats that each approached the Gayane separately under cover of darkness during journeys between Panama and the Peruvian coast.
The Gayane remained moored in Philadelphia on Friday as investigators continued to examine its cargo. The vessel is owned by Mediterranean Shipping Co., a Geneva-based firm with operations around the globe.
The company released a statement Tuesday saying it was taking the situation “very seriously” and cooperating with the investigation.
“Unfortunately, shipping and logistics companies are from time to time affected by trafficking problems,” it read.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.