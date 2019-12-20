Oh, my God! To be quite honest, what hasn’t!? So many nights without sleep, traveling, reading books, taking tests, and all the time taken away from my kids (4) and my grandchildren (11). Also, deep inside, I know that this is what I’m called to be in life, but how does one tell [someone] the Almighty has called on you to do this work? It has been a very intense process, especially that interview, almost an interrogation. The guidance and encouragement of Father [JoseLuis] Memba and my mentor [Reverend Deirdre Whitfield] have kept me strong along the way.