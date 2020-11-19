Three employees of Philadelphia’s Department of Revenue were charged Thursday by federal prosecutors with soliciting and accepting bribes.
The employees, Jarredd McQueen, Demarys Natal, and Nicole Mixon, were caught in an FBI sting operation, according to charges outlined by federal prosecutors. All three accepted bribes in exchange for erasing fees owed by taxpayers, U.S. Attorney William McSwain and Philadelphia Inspector General Alexander DeSantis said in their announcement of the charges.
McQueen, Mixon and Natal could not immediately be reached for comment.
Investigators allege that McQueen and Mixon accessed the Taxpayer Information Payment System (TIPS), a city computer system used to track the status of various financial obligations such as real estate taxes, trash fees, and small business fees, then erased balances in exchange for cash payments from taxpayers who owed money.
Natal, whose job was to collect delinquent business tax payments and associated fees tied to city properties, is also accused of accepting money in exchange for erasing debts.
All three employees resigned from their city jobs in lieu of termination during the course of the investigation, according to Brian Tom, a spokesperson for the office of inspector general.
“The alleged actions of these individuals are simply unacceptable, but this case is also about the Revenue Department’s commitment to the taxpayers of Philadelphia,” DeSantis said in the statement. “Here, the department’s internal controls flagged irregularities, and they were staunchly committed to the enforcement process from start to finish.”
Staff writer Laura McCrystal contributed to this story.