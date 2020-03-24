The Philadelphia School District is actively planning to distribute computers to children who lack them, and aims to put a new distance learning plan in place by the second week of April, Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said Tuesday.
“We’re going to get the technology out to any child that says they need the technology,” Hite said at a news conference.
The changes come amid a coronavirus outbreak that has closed all Pennsylvania schools through at least April 6. To date, learning was optional in Philadelphia; school system officials had made online resources available to students, as well as paper packets, but because of state concerns that all kids have access to technology, no assignment could be graded or made mandatory.
According to district data, 41% of students in grades 3 through 8 have a computer at home; 51% of students in grades 9 through 12 do.
School computers will be repurposed and loaned to children who lack them, Hite said. The school district will also have to purchase a number of new ChromeBooks, he said.
“We’re trying to get the best deal,” Hite said. “We’re doing an inventory of the machines that we have in schools that we could redeploy … Naturally, it’s going to take some time to work through the logistics of this plan.”
The cost to the district is still unclear, Hite said, but would be tabulated in time to present a figure to the Board of Education at its next meeting, scheduled for Thursday.
The superintendent said the district is also working with Comcast and others to provide internet access and mobile hot spots. Comcast has already offered low-income families two free months of internet access.
Remote learning would look different for different students, with individual schools calling the shots on how the technology would be used, Hite said. Once plans are firmer, he said the district would address “expectations for teachers once all children have technology."
He said the district was also exploring using broadcast TV, including local partners and the district’spublic-access cable channel, to provide some educational programming.
Pennsylvania officials on Monday ordered all commonwealth schools closed at least through April 6. Kansas and Virginia have already canceled in-person instruction for the rest of the school year.
“I could envision something like that happening here in Pennsylvania if this goes much longer,” said Hite, who added that he could “envision ending this year with an asterisk.”
The third marking period was supposed to close at the end of March; Hite said that because of the coronavirus closures, the marking period will be kept open and could effectively be the final marking period for determining grades.
While Pennsylvania could in theory allow schools to reopen after April 6, the week of April 6 through 10 was already planned as the district’s spring break, so Philadelphia schools cannot reopen before April 13, Hite said.
“It would take at least that amount of time to get schools prepared for children to return," the superintendent said.
Hite dismissed the possibility of extending the instructional year through the summer for most students, saying the district needs the summer months to ready buildings for children to return in the fall.
He did, however, say that for some students, including English language learners and students with special-education plans who are not able to be accommodated during the coronavirus shutdown, the district could institute a more robust extended learning year plan inside schools, if public health conditions allow.
Hite counseled patience as the district made its way.
“This is an extraordinary time that we are trying to navigate through,” he said.