Four people were injured, including a 14-year-old boy, in separate shootings Monday night in Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly before 7:15 p.m., the teen was outside on the 200 block of Widener Street in Olney when he was shot in the face and back. He was taken by police to Einstein Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police reported no arrests in that case.

Around the same time, three people were shot on the 200 block of East Cambria Street in Kensington, police said.

A 20-year-old man shot once in the chest was taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. A 44-year-old woman shot in the back was transported by medics to Temple, where she was reported in critical condition. A 46-year-old man shot once in the left leg was taken by police to Temple and was listed in stable condition.

Police reported no arrests.