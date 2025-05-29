A packed weekend of parades, races, and festivals will bring major traffic disruptions

Philly is in for a packed weekend. From the Roots Picnic in Fairmount Park to the Pride March and Festival in Center City — plus the Philly Run Fest and Bike-A-Thon — thousands of people will be out and about for major events across the city.

On Saturday, May 31, the two-day Roots Picnic kicks off at the Mann Center, with road closures already in place for setup and crowd control.

By Sunday, June 1, expect even more congestion as Pride celebrations take over the Gayborhood, cyclists roll through Old City for the Bike-A-Thon, and runners loop through Fairmount Park.

Whether you’re attending or just trying to get around, plan ahead — traffic delays and street closures will impact much of the city all weekend. Here’s what to know.

The Roots Picnic 2025

📅 Saturday, May 31 & Sunday, June 1 |📍 The Mann Center in Fairmount Park, 5201 Parkside Ave.

The Roots Picnic is expected to draw 30,000+ attendees each day, with performances across multiple stages, nearly 40 local food vendors, and headliners including D’Angelo with The Roots, Lenny Kravitz, and Meek Mill. Crowds, rideshare congestion, and major road closures are expected throughout the weekend and surrounding weeks.

🚧 Road closures:

States Drive, between Belmont Avenue and Avenue of the Republic (May 19 at 6 a.m. to June 5 at 6 p.m.) South Concourse Drive, between Belmont Avenue and 52nd Street (May 27 at 6 a.m. to June 4 at 6 p.m.) Avenue of the Republic, between Belmont Avenue and 52nd Street (May 29 at noon to June 4 at 6 p.m.)

Additionally, these streets will be closed starting at noon on Friday, May 30 until 6 a.m. on Monday, June 2:

North Georges Hill Drive, between Belmont Avenue to 52nd Street South Georges Hill Drive, between North Georges Hill Drive and Belmont Avenue Wynnefield Avenue, between Parkside Avenue and Belmont Avenue

Use SEPTA’s Mann Loop Bus, or rideshare drop-off at the North Gate on Georges Hill Drive. Free and ADA parking available, but expect delays during peak festival hours.

American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon

📅 Sunday, June 1 | 🕡 Race begins at 6 a.m. |📍 Center City start

Thousands of cyclists will kick off the annual ride to the Shore early Sunday morning, with road closures beginning as early as 4 a.m. Expect delays around the race start area near Independence Mall.

🚧 Road closures (starting 4 a.m.):

Fifth St. from Market to Race Streets Arch St. from Fourth to Sixth Streets Race St. from Seventh to Sixth Streets

Plan ahead and avoid driving in the Old City area early Sunday.

Philly Pride March and Festival

📅 Sunday, June 1 |📍 Center City / Gayborhood

The city’s biggest Pride celebration steps off with the Pride March at 11 a.m. at Sixth and Walnut Streets, traveling through the Gayborhood and ending at the festival site at 11th and Locust Streets. The festival runs from noon to 7 p.m. Expect large crowds and major street closures throughout the day.

📍 March route (11 a.m. to noon):

Begins at Sixth and Walnut Streets Heads west on Walnut to 10th Street Turns south on 10th Street to Locust Street Ends at 11th and Locust Streets

🚧 Road closures (6 a.m. to 9 p.m.):

Juniper St. (Walnut → Cypress) Cypress St. (Juniper → 12th) 13th St. (Walnut → Pine) 12th St. (Walnut → Pine) 11th St. (Pine → Spruce) Quince St. (Walnut → Pine) Walnut St. (Broad → 11th) Locust St. (Broad → 11th) Pine St. (Broad → 11th) Spruce St. (Broad → 11th) Chancellor St. (Juniper → 12th) St. James St. (13th → 12th) S. Camac St. (Walnut → Pine) Irving St. (Juniper → 13th) Schubert Alley (S. Camac → 12th) Manning St. (S. Camac → 12th)

Use public transit and allow extra travel time if heading into or through Center City.

Philly Run Fest

📅 Sunday, June 1 | 🕢 7:30 a.m. to noon |📍 Fairmount Park

This 5K, 10K, and 15K race loops through Avenue of the Republic near the Please Touch Museum, with runners completing one, two, or three loops depending on their distance. While there are no official road closures, expect heavy runner traffic and intermittent access restrictions along Avenue of the Republic and surrounding park roads.