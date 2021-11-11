An unidentified young boy and a woman were fatally struck by a car that drifted onto a sidewalk Wednesday afternoon in the city’s West Oak Lane section, police said.

Just after 3:35 p.m. on the 1600 block of Haines Street, a Mercury being driven west on 16th Street by a 49-year-old man rolled onto the sidewalk and hit the two pedestrians, police said.

The boy, believed to be around 6 years old, was taken by medics to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:12.

The woman, described as in her 30s, was also taken by medics to Einstein, where she was pronounced dead at 5 p.m.

The driver of the Mercury, who remained at the scene, and a passenger were treated at Einstein for minor injuries.

Police said no arrests were made and the incident was under investigation.