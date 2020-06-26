More than $2.1 million will be distributed to 80 Philadelphia-area nonprofits in the seventh set of grants awarded by the PHL COVID-19 Fund.

That brings the total to $17.5 million awarded to 548 nonprofits in the region since the fund — a collaboration led by the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Foundation, and the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey — opened in March. The fund remains open and is accepting donations.

Among the nonprofits receiving the latest grants announced Thursday is It Takes Philly, which operates the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium (BDCC).

BDCC provides education and COVID-19 testing in the African American community, which is at disproportionate risk of the effects of COVID-19. The consortium created a mobile testing unit, that does not require a car, appointment, primary-care referral, or insurance for residents in Bucks, Camden, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties.

“Thank you to the PHL COVID-19 Fund for acknowledging and supporting our work toward mitigating the spread of COVID-19 disease in the hardest-hit African American community,” said Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of BDCC. “This will assist in our efforts toward a sustainable equity center that works to improving health outcomes in all areas of health beyond the pandemic.”

Here are the organizations that received funding in this round

A Woman’s Place, $10,000; ACHIEVEability, $60,000; After-School All-Stars, $60,000; AIDS Law Project of Pennsylvania, $10,000; Art-Reach, $50,000; Bebashi-Transition to Hope, $33,520; Bethesda Project, $40,000; Bridge Academy and Community Center, $10,000; Camden Prep, $40,000; Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, $40,000; Center-Philadelphia, $7,000; Centro de Apoyo Comunitario, $5,000; Chester County Hospital Foundation, $25,000; Chester Eastside, $20,000; Coatesville Youth Initiative, $20,000; Community of Compassion, $6,000; Community Service Foundation, $15,000; Community Volunteers in Medicine, $25,000; Congreso de Latinos Unidos, $60,000; Daemion Counseling Center, $10,000.

Deaf-Hearing Communication Centre, $28,000; EducationWorks, $60,000; Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, $25,000; Face to Face, $50,000; Gemma Services, $25,000; Girls First of Norristown, $4,000; Global Citizen, $10,000; Hispanic Family Center of Southern New Jersey, $30,000; Interfaith Caregivers of Haddonfield, $15,000; It Takes Philly, $60,000; Philip Jaisohn Memorial Foundation, $60,000; Jenkintown Day Nursery, $22,000; Liguori Academy, $25,000; Lions Eye Bank of Delaware Valley, $20,000; LiveWell Foundation, $7,000; Make the World Better Foundation, $15,000; MECCA Early Child Care, $35,000; Mission First, $7,000; Morrisville Senior Servicenter LLC, $5,000; NO MO Inc., $27,000; Norristown Hospitality Center, $30,000.

Northeast Community Center for Behavioral Health, $25,000; Orion Communities, $25,000; Penn Foundation, $25,000; Penndel Middletown Emergency Squad, $25,000, Pennridge Community Center, $7,000; People in Northeast, $25,000; Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corp., $60,000; Philadelphia Corp. for Aging, $50,000; Phoenixville Area Children’s Learning Center, $25,000; Play and Learn, $25,000; Plymouth Community Ambulance Association, $30,000; Pottstown Cluster of Religious Communities, $20,000; Providence Center, $5,000; Resources for Human Development, $40,000; Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey, $8,000; Safe Haven Family Life Center, $7,000; St. James School, $5,000; Sankofa Healing Studio, $7,000; Skippack Emergency Medical Services, $5,000; Smart Center of Child Development and Education, $60,000.

SquashSmarts, $40,000; St. Cyprian Children’s Center, $25,000; The Arc of Chester County, $30,000; The Caring Center, $25,000; The Clinic, $40,000; The Place of Refuge, $17,000; The Sparrow Fund, $6,000; The Welcome Church (Welcome Bread), $4,000; Trades for a Difference, $30,000; Tri-Hampton Rescue Squad, $20,000; Upper Bucks Activity Center, $5,000; Utility Emergency Services Fund, $25,000; Victim/Witness Services of South Philadelphia, $8,000; Wagner Free Institute of Science, $30,000; West Philadelphia Financial Services Institution, $60,000; Whosoever Gospel Mission and Rescue Home Association, $50,000; YMCA Greater Brandywine, $25,000; YMCA of Bucks County, $25,000; and YWCA Tri-County Area, $50,000.

The Inquirer is owned by the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, which operates under the auspices of the Philadelphia Foundation. For more information on how to donate to the PHL COVID-19 Fund, visit phlcovid19fund.org.