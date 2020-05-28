“Seeing the community rally behind PHLove and their neighbors in need was truly humbling and inspiring,” said Bill Golderer, president and CEO of the local United Way. “For so many in our community, continuing to meet basic needs remains their number-one challenge during this time. Because of the generosity of the Middleton family, the amazing talent from across our region, and the support of our community, these much-needed funds will ensure regional nonprofits helping those most impacted by the pandemic are not only equipped to continue to meet immediate needs, but are poised to address emerging needs as well.”