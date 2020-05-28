PHLove, the hourlong variety show that featured headliners including Questlove, Daryl Hall, and Patti LaBelle, raised $1.5 million for the PHL COVID-19 Fund, organizers announced Thursday.
The May 21 show was broadcast on several local television stations and was livestreamed on Inquirer.com. It was presented by the Middleton family, including Phillies managing partner John Middleton and his wife, Leigh.
The PHL COVID-19 Fund is a collaboration by the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Foundation, and the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey to support Philly-area nonprofits during the pandemic.
“We are grateful to the Middleton family and the Philadelphia artists who lent their time and talents to the PHLove variety show, helping to elevate the needs of our neighbors and magnify the critical role nonprofits play in sustaining healthy communities,” said Pedro A. Ramos, president and CEO of Philadelphia Foundation, in a statement. “As we move from rapid response to recovery, the continued support of the entire community continues to be paramount.”
The fund has now raised $17.25 million in pledges and contributions from more than 8,000 donors, including individuals, families, foundations, businesses, and institutions.
“Seeing the community rally behind PHLove and their neighbors in need was truly humbling and inspiring,” said Bill Golderer, president and CEO of the local United Way. “For so many in our community, continuing to meet basic needs remains their number-one challenge during this time. Because of the generosity of the Middleton family, the amazing talent from across our region, and the support of our community, these much-needed funds will ensure regional nonprofits helping those most impacted by the pandemic are not only equipped to continue to meet immediate needs, but are poised to address emerging needs as well.”
On Thursday, the fund awarded its sixth set of grants. A total of $2.3 million was awarded to 85 nonprofits. To date, more than $15.3 million has been awarded in grants to 468 nonprofits.
Here are the organizations that received funding in this round:
Agape African Senior Center, $3,000; American Cancer Society, $40,000; Attic Youth Center, $50,000; Baker Industries, $10,000; Best Buddies Pennsylvania, $20,000; Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, $25,000; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlantic and Cape May Counties, $25,000; Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City, $25,000; Brewerytown Sharswood Community Civic Association, $7,000; Cancer Support Community Greater Philadelphia, $50,000; Centro de Cultura, Arte, Trabajo y Educación, $5,000; Center for Advocacy for the Rights and Interests of the Elderly, $25,000; Chester County Council, Boy Scouts of America, $40,000; Children’s Crisis Treatment Center, $40,000; Cloud 9 Rooftop Farm, $3,200; Community Action Agency of Delaware County, $40,000; CONCERN, $10,000; Council for Relationships, $40,000; Covenant House PA, $40,000; Dawn’s Place, $16,000; Depaul USA, $20,000.
Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, $40,000; Dignity Housing, $50,000; Disability Rights Pennsylvania, $20,000; Domestic Violence Center of Chester County, $40,000; Easter Outreach, $11,000; Easterseals New Jersey, $40,000; ElderNet of Lower Merion and Narberth, $15,000; Eluna, $20,000; Entrepreneur Works Fund, $15,000; Faith Community Development Corp., $2,500; First Book, $40,000; Frontline Dads, $2,500; Gaudenzia Foundation, $40,000, Goods and Services, $9,600; Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia, $40,000; Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia, $40,000; Health Promotion Council, $40,000; HealthShare Exchange, $40,000; Horizon House, $40,000; In the Light Ministries Philadelphia, $50,000; Inglis Foundation, $40,000.
Junior Achievement of New Jersey, $5,000; Junior Achievement of Southeastern Pennsylvania, $50,000; Keystone Opportunity Center, $50,000; Latin American Economic Development Association, $17,000; Liberti Church of the River Wards, $45,000; Maternal and Child Health Consortium, $20,000; Meals on Wheels of Chester County, $5,000; Mission Kids Child Advocacy Center, $25,000; Muscular Dystrophy Association, $40,000; Muslims Serve, $18,000; My Place Germantown, $33,000; National Multiple Sclerosis Society-Greater Delaware Valley Chapter, $20,000; New Jersey Citizen Action Education Fund, $50,000; One Day at a Time, $50,000; Operation In My Back Yard, $2,500; Oxford Area Senior Center, $15,000; Parkside Business and Community in Partnership, $50,000; Pennsylvania Institutional Law Project, $30,000; Pennsylvania Prison Society, $40,000; Philadelphia Unemployment Project, $50,000; Philadelphia Youth Basketball, $20,000.
Potter’s House Mission, $23,000; Raising the Bar, $10,000; Real Men Speak, $2,500; Sappho and LaRoyce Foundation, $3,000; Shore Medical Center, $20,000; Soul Food CDC (Unity in the Community), $2,500; SquashSmarts, $16,500; Starfinder Foundation, $50,000; Summer Search Philadelphia, $40,000; Support Center for Child Advocates, $20,000; Surrey Services for Seniors, $5,000; The Community Builders, $25,000; The Philadelphia Education Fund, $50,000; Turning Points for Children, $40,000; Uplift Center for Grieving Children, $50,000; Urbanstead, $4,700; West Philadelphia Financial Services Institution, $50,000; Willow Grove Community Development Corp., $50,000; Women’s Community Revitalization Project, $50,000; YMCA Greater Brandywine, $40,000; Youth Outreach Adolescent Community Awareness Project, $10,000; YWCA Tri-County Area, $5,000.
The Inquirer is owned by the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, which operated under the auspices of Philadelphia Foundation. For more information on how to donate to the PHL COVID-19 Fund, visit phlcovid19fund.org.