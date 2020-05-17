The PHL COVID-19 Fund has announced that it will host a variety show fundraiser on Thursday, May 21, that will include many big-name performers with Philadelphia ties.
Proceeds will benefit the fund, which was formed on March 19 and benefits area nonprofits.
The one-hour event will air live at 7 p.m. on 6ABC, CBS3, NBC10, 96.5 TDY, 98.1 WOGL, B101.1, and KYW Newsradio, and stream nationwide online here on Inquirer.com and on Radio.com.
Called PHL Love, the event will be headlined by Daryl Hall, Questlove, and Patti LaBelle. The show will also feature DJ Jazzy Jeff, Amos Lee, DJ Diamond Kuts & Friends, WALLO267, Jeffrey Gaines, Jay Buchanan of Rival Sons, The Geator, Jerry Blavat, and Friends, and Pastor Alyn Waller and The Enon Tabernacle Fresh Anointing.
Presented by Middleton family, who have supported a variety of local philanthropic causes, the variety show will be produced by ESM Productions, a ROC Nation Company, along with support from Live Nation Philadelphia and Live Nation Urban. The lineup will include surprise guest appearances from several other friends of the Philadelphia region.
“These past two months have been a distressing time for all of us – particularly those who are most in need and lacking food, shelter, and hope,” said John S. Middleton, managing partner of the Phillies, in a statement. “We all know there are people who can use a hand up right now.”
The PHL COVID-19 Fund has secured more than $16 million in gifts and pledges from nearly 5,000 individuals, families, foundations, business, and institutions. On Thursday, the fund awarded $2.4 million in grants. To date, a total of 383 nonprofits have received grants totaling more than $13 million.
“The PHL COVID-19 Fund is doing an incredible job helping nonprofits on the frontline of the region’s response to this pandemic,” said Leigh Middleton, wife of John Middleton, in a statement. “We’re honored to be a part of this effort to raise funds for those most in need, and excited to bring this program to the community.”
The fund is a collaboration established by the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Foundation and the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.
The Inquirer is owned by the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, which operate under the auspices of Philadelphia Foundation. For more information on how to donate to the PHL COVID-19 Fund, visit phlcovid19fund.org