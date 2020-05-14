The PHL COVID-19 Fund awarded $2.4 million to 87 area nonprofits on Thursday in its fifth round of grants. Formed on March 19, the fund has now given more than $13 million to 383 nonprofits during the coronavirus pandemic.
The fund is a collaboration established by the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Foundation, and the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. Since its founding, PHL COVID-19 has secured more than $16 million in gifts and pledges from nearly 5,000 individuals, families, foundations, businesses, and institutions.
Among this week’s grant recipients is Maternity Care Coalition (MCC), which aides women and children in Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties and Philadelphia. MCC serves pregnant women and families with children up to age 3 who are living in neighborhoods marked by high rates of poverty, infant mortality, and health disparities.
“Maternity Care Coalition believes that all families thrive when they are healthy and connected to high-quality social services,” said the coalition’s CEO, Marianne Fray, in a statement. “We’ve seen an increased need for emergency supplies, and have created a safe, contact-free system for getting diapers, wipes, formula, and cribs to those in need.”
In addition to MCC, the following organizations also received funding on Thursday:
Acenda, $6,000; ACLU Foundation of Pennsylvania, $35,000; Advantage Community Integration Services, $2,500; Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation, $9,000; Appel Farm Arts and Music Center, $25,000; Atlantic City Rescue Mission, $50,000; Better Tomorrows, $50,000; Calvary Memorial Church, $5,000; Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers, $50,000; Casa de Consejeria y Salud Integral, $5,000; Center for Family Services Inc., $20,000; Center for Hope, $50,000; Chester Eastside Inc., $45,000; Coatesville Area Senior Center, $30,000; COMHAR Inc., $25,000; CompleteCare Health Network, $50,000; Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties, $10,000; Creative Health Services Inc., $50,000; Deborah Hospital Foundation, $50,000; Drueding Center, $50,000; Eastern Service Workers Association, $2,500; Elwyn, $50,000.
Eugenio Maria de Hostos Charter School-Student Services, $40,000; Family Promise of Southern Chester County, $20,000; Family Support Circle, $15,000; Generations of Indian Valley, $50,000; Guiding Stars, an Anthony C. Richardson Lee Foundation, $8,000; Gilbertsville Area Community Ambulance Service Medic 332, $25,000; Holy Redeemer Health System-Food Pantry, $50,000; Humanity First USA, $10,000; Indian Creek Foundation, $15,000; Jewish War Veterans of the USA Foundation, Drizin-Weiss Post 215, $5,000; Kids Smiles, $35,000; KIPP New Jersey-Student Services, $20,000; Korean American Association of Greater Philadelphia, $10,000; La Liga del Barrio, $10,000; Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Eastern Pennsylvania, $50,000; Liberty Resources Inc., $50,000; Maryville Inc., $50,000; Melmark, $50,000; Men Who Care of Germantown, $10,000; Mercy LIFE West Philadelphia, $3,000; Mitzvah Circle, $4,500; Moorestown Visiting Nurse Association, $4,000; Move for Hunger, $50,000.
National Church Residences Foundation, $5,000; New Jersey Agricultural Society, $25,000; New Life Presbyterian Church, Glenside, $5,000; Northern Children’s Services, $50,000; Nurse-Family Partnership, $50,000; Off Their Plate, $50,000; Operation Neighbor Care Philly, $10,000; Oxford Circle CCDA, $25,000; ParentChild+, $50,000; Parkesburg POINT, $10,000; Parkside Association of Philadelphia, $8,500; Pennsylvania Health Access Network, $50,000; Philadelphia Anti-Drug Anti-Violence Network, $4,000; Philadelphia Legal Assistance Center Inc., $50,000; Philadelphia Society for the Preservation of Landmarks-Grumblethorpe Youth Programs, $35,000; Philip Jaisohn Memorial Foundation, $50,000; PHLCVB Foundation, $50,000; POWER, $50,000; Public Citizens for Children and Youth, $20,000; Regional Housing Legal Services, $25,000; Sanctuary Farm Philadelphia, $10,000; SELF Inc., $16,000.
SILO, $20,000; Soil Generation, $25,000; Succor Inc, $2,500; The Arc of Burlington County, $50,000; The Caring Center, $15,000; The Consortium, $50,000; The Food Trust, $50,000; The Hickman Friends Senior Community of West Chester, $50,000, The Philadelphia AIDS Consortium, $50,000; The Salvation Army New Jersey Division, $50,000; The Simple Way, $2,500; Transformation to Recovery Inc., $5,000; Trinity Health, Mid-Atlantic, $25,000; Truth and Life Empowerment Community Ministries Inc, $2,500; Unitarian Universalist House of the Joseph Priestley District, $8,000; Virtua Health, $28,000; West Chester Area Senior Center, $50,000; Willow Grove Baptist Church, $2,500; Woori Center, $10,000.
The Inquirer is owned by the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, which operates under the auspices of Philadelphia Foundation. For more information on how to donate to the PHL COVID-19 Fund, visit phlcovid19fund.org.