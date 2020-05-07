Francie Middleton and her brother John Powers Middleton have deep roots to the city of Philadelphia, and both showed their gratitude with recent donations to the PHL COVID-19 Fund.
“We live in Philadelphia, and I really wanted to do something impactful for the city,” said Francie, the daughter of Phillies managing partner John Middleton.
Francie and her husband, Michael Fields, donated $250,000 to the PHL COVID-19 Fund. John Powers Middleton, a film and television producer, contributed another $100,000.
“It is the easiest way to give and takes care of a broad, diverse group of nonprofits in the area,” he said. “...We saw it as a way for Philadelphia to be taken care of as a cohesive whole in the pandemic, rather than a piecemeal fashion.”
Added Fields: “Giving to the (PHL) COVID-19 Fund is our way of helping the people of Philadelphia. The fund is the fastest way, we found, to get help to our most vulnerable neighbors who are suffering the most in this time of crisis.”
The fund, which formed on March 19, is a collaboration established by the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Foundation, and the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey to help nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has raised $15.8 million in gifts and pledges from more than 5,000 donors, including businesses, foundations, and individuals. So far, 930 nonprofit organizations have requested a total of $27 million. (The application window has since been closed for requests.)
While neither of the Middletons nor Fields sought publicity for their donations, they said they spoke about it to help brings attention to the cause.
“These things make me feel uncomfortable by putting us out there, but at the same time if you don’t work with them and get the press out, you are not raising awareness and not doing your job, the full job you can do to further the cause,” John Powers Middleton said.
The PHL COVID-19 Fund announced its fourth round of grants on Thursday, totaling more than $3.25 million to 101 nonprofit organizations. The fund has now granted more than $10 million to 296 nonprofits.
The Inquirer is owned by the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, which operates under the auspices of Philadelphia Foundation. For more information on how to donate to the PHL COVID-19 Fund, visit phlcovid19fund.org.
These organizations received this week’s funding:
