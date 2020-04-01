"The best way to connect with every community is not only through our network of providers, hospital providers, and clinicians, it is also with those organizations that work closely in the communities we serve. And right at the top of the list ... are the not-for-profits,” Hilferty said. “They work on everything from helping us feed people, house people, [... and] making sure that our members have access to health care, access to the best information, and are, frankly, cared for by a safety net of nonprofits. So it was natural for us when the mayor called me and asked if we would be interested.”