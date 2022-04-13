It’s only Wednesday, but on-site parking at Philadelphia International Airport’s garages is already at capacity ahead of the Easter and Passover weekend, which overlap this year. PHL officials are now asking weekend travelers to make other parking arrangements.

Is there a chance a spot could open up over the weekend? Sure, said Jim Tyrrell, PHL chief revenue officer. But best not to bank on it.

“Typically, it’s a big travel weekend,” he said. “It’s the first big holiday where schools will be closed and coincides with a lot of spring-break vacations.”

What’s more, there are just more people coming and going, as Aer Lingus recently resumed its Philly-to-Dublin route and American Airlines has resumed its transatlantic summer schedule flights.

PHL is asking travelers to make alternate plans such as taking SEPTA, asking a relative for a ride, using a taxi service, or using rideshare. Offsite parking is also an option -- the lots offer shuttle services to the airport — but is also filling up fast and may require a reservation.

If people do choose to try their luck for one of the 12,000 spaces at PHL’s garages, it’s recommended to arrive three hours before a domestic flight in the likely case you have to drive around in search of an open spot.

Peak travel over the next few days is expected Thursday, with more than 41,400 expected to get on a flight at PHL. Friday will be the second-busiest day with almost 41,000 travelers.

Some parking relief — an additional 2,000 spots — will become available April 21, when PHL reopens part of its economy parking, which closed in March 2020.