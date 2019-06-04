Besides the drinks from Urban Village and Tiki Takos, there are pods serving wine and cocktails (the latter of which is branded after the newly opened, vibrantly decorated Center City bar Blume). Both the wine and cocktail bars are operated by the Craft Concepts Group, also behind Tradesman’s, U-Bahn, Kontrol, and Uptown Beer Garden. Craft is working with Manatawny Still Works to spike both draft and frozen cocktails.