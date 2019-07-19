The Mazda3 has a 0-to-60 time of 7 seconds, according to Car and Driver, a little slower in the front-wheel-drive version. And while I can confirm it does go quickly from a standing start, it loses its oomph in the real world. It’s not a fun companion for winding country roads, never feeling as if it catches its breath quickly enough, and on corners it automatically downshifts to third, but really needs to be in second. The gears are too tall and widely spaced.