Philadelphia and the rock pigeon have a long and acrimonious history. In the late 1950s, the City tried the equivalent of knockout drops. It placed bird seed coated with a chemical on City Hall grounds in attempt to tranquilize the birds, after which they would be relocated. But the program was halted after only a month, after it was discovered that pigeons were actually passing out in mid-flight and crashing on to the street, where they were run over.