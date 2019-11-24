Three years after a Philadelphia man was severely injured when a package he opened in his Center City kitchen exploded, investigators are increasing the reward for information and asking members of the public to come forward.
The explosion in an apartment on the 1800 block of Pine Street on Nov. 22, 2016, injured then-60-year-old Jim Alden’s hand and cut his face and body, according to police. He lost parts of two fingers on his left hand, according to posts on a web page that raised funds for his recovery.
At the time, investigators offered a $10,000 reward for information. On Friday, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the increased reward of $15,000 will go to whoever provides information that leads to the identification and arrest of a person caught on surveillance camera.
Video footage shows the person dropping off the package at Alden’s home two days before Alden opened it around 4 a.m. Nov. 22, 2016. Police said at the time they believed the suspect was an Asian male.
To watch the surveillance footage, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLNpR2qaZ6s.
Anyone with information can call the 24/7 hotline at the ATF at 1-888-ATF-BOMB (1-888-283-2662), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS or text PPDTIP or 773847. Anonymous tips can be sent through the Reportit app or on www.reportit.com, using the ATF Philadelphia Field Division as the location.