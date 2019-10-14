“Is this who we want to be?” Rabbi Cutler, 63, asked himself. He thought of a passage from the Haggadah, the book used to retell the story of Passover, and a lesson learned from Abraham and Sarah’s open tent described in Genesis: “All who are hungry, let them come and eat. All who are needy, let them come in and sit at our table," he said. "That’s a fundamental concept in Judaism.”