Pixar Putt, a Disney-themed mini golf course, is coming to Philadelphia’s riverfront

Everyone’s heard of Finding Nemo. But how about golfing with Nemo?

And that’s just for starters. This summer, visitors to Penns Landing will get to putt through the worlds of many of their favorite animated movie heroes with Pixar Putt, a Pixar- and Disney-inspired, interactive mini-golf course.

The 18-hole course draws from films like Toy Story, The Incredibles, Turning Red, Soul, Ratatouille, Monsters Inc., and more.

“The designers strive to bring our guests into the various Pixar movies. Rather than just setting a statue to play around, they explore the iconic moments for the film,” said Chad Larabee, Pixar Putt producer. “Since Pixar is such a prolific studio, we’re able to continually update the course with new and exciting experiences.”

Advertisement

The Soul-inspired hole will have putters launching their balls via a giant piano. At the Ratatouille stop, golfers will join Remy’s gourmand world and maneuver through a massive baguette and putt their way out of a carton of cream. The Monsters Inc. hole is all about the scares.

Pixar Putt is partnering with the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation to bring the attraction to Philadelphia. It’s already had stops in New York City, Chicago, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Houston and San Antonio.

Tickets are already on sale for its Philly preview on July 1. Pixar Putt’s official opening will be July 6 and the final day will be October 1. The course will be open seven days a week from noon to 10 p.m. Sponsors say the course is designed for ages 4 and up.

There will also be Pixar Putt After Dark sessions for customers ages 18 and up on Thursdays through Saturdays from 7 to 10 p.m.

The pop-up mini-golf course will be located at the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, between Independence Blue Cross Riverrink Summerfest and Spruce Street Harbor Park.

Tickets are on sale for children $24.75 to $26.75, adults $29.75 to $31.75, After Dark session golfers $31.75 and family four packs (two adults, two children) $99 to $107.

Tickets and more information is available at: https://pixarputt.com.