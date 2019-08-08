A small plane crashed Thursday morning into the backyards of homes in Upper Moreland Township, Montgomery County, killing at least some of those on board.
CBS3, quoting unidentified sources, said three people were killed in the crash about 6:20 a.m. in the area of Morris Road and Minnie Lane.
Police Chief Michael S. Murphy said people in the plane were killed in the crash but would not provide a number.
Noting that the plane came down in the rear yards of a residential neighborhood, Murphy said, “It’s a miracle” no one on the ground was hurt.
According to FlightTracker, the single-engine plane was on a flight from Northeast Philadelphia Airport to Ohio State University. The 44-year-old Beech aircraft is registered to Jasvir Khurana, of Penn Valley.
The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and is sending a team to investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.