The proposal does face other hurdles. State lawmakers passed legislation this year prohibiting bans on plastic bags for one year, but Squilla said he hopes to get around that by having the bill take effect after that year has passed. The law also asked two state offices to look into the impact of such bans. The plastic industry is also likely to fight it. The American Progressive Bag Alliance, an industry lobbying group, said in June that the bill would hurt already overtaxed residents.