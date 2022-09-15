Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson on Thursday introduced a resolution to honor slain Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock, citing the “Selfish” artist using his platform to improve life in the city

At Thursday’s Philadelphia City Council meeting, the first for council after its summer break, Johnson introduced the resolution honoring the “life and legacy” of the Germantown-raised rapper, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen.

Allen, 30, was fatally shot Monday while being robbed of his jewelry. Allen was with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times reported. Sibounheuang had posted a location-tagged photo to Instagram before the suspect brandished a handgun inside the restaurant and demanded Allen hand over personal items.

Police told the Times that Allen was targeted for his jewelry. As of Thursday, there had been no arrests.

At Thursday’s virtual council meeting, Johnson, who chairs the Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention, spoke about Allen’s track “Something For My City,” an anti-violence anthem where he raps about being tired of “yellow tape” and “teddy bears” at shooting scenes and “kids growing up without their moms and dads.”

“He definitely represented a generation of young people that need help when it comes to issues of trauma around gun violence, when it comes to the issue of providing them opportunities, but most importantly, making sure they have a voice and a seat at the table...” Johnson said. “He could have just said ‘You know what, I’m just gonna focus on making money.’ He still focused on particularly trying to save our young people and give them a sense of direction and, most importantly, hope in the midst of all of the gun violence that we’re seeing here in the city of Philadelphia.”

Allen grew up running the streets, getting his eventual performer name from the corner of Pastorius and Baynton Streets. He was one of five boys raised by a single mother, Hanunah, who instilled in him a love and appreciation of Philly soul and classic hip-hop, even naming him after legendary rapper Rakim.

After run-ins with the law when he was younger, Allen used his experiences to shape his art and ultimately dedicated himself to helping younger generations, said Johnson. In an interview, Johnson recalled meeting Allen years ago at a Stop the Violence assembly at Universal Audenried Charter School and being impressed by the musician’s dedication to guiding young people.

“I was impressed with how he used his platform to address the issue of gun violence in Philadelphia and he specifically talked about the issue of gun violence, losing family to gun violence and how people need to put the guns down in Philadelphia,” said Johnson.

The resolution will have a final vote at the Council’s Sept. 22 session.

Staff writer Anna Orso contributed to this article