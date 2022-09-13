After Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed Monday afternoon, three Philadelphia music venues paid tribute to the fallen musician.

PnB Rock, whose real name was Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot multiple times Monday afternoon while being robbed of his jewelry. Allen, 30, was with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.

The suspect, whom police are trying to identify through surveillance footage, shot Allen almost immediately.

The marquees at The TLA, The Met, and The Fillmore were emblazoned with messages for PnB Rock to rest in peace. Rock had played venues across the city, including the three that put him on their marquee.

Watch his final Fillmore appearance here: