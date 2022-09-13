PnB Rock, the stage name of hip-hop artist and Philadelphia native Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Los Angeles, local news outlets have reported.

The Los Angeles Times, citing confirmation from the Los Angeles Police Department, reported that Rock was shot multiple times while being robbed of his jewelry at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in the city.

Rock, 30, was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Rock was at the restaurant, part of a small soul-food chain in Southern California, with his girlfriend, who had posted a location-tagged photo on Instagram that has since been deleted, the Times reported.

The “PnB” in his name refers to the intersection of Pastorius and Baynton Streets, in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood where he grew up. One of his singles made it on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and he contributed music to the soundtrack for the hit 2017 movie The Fate of the Furious.

Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson reacted to Rock’s death Monday night with a post on Twitter including a photograph of Johnson with Rock and calling his death a “sad loss for our city.”