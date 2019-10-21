PnB Rock was back in Philadelphia this weekend, but the hip-hop star’s homecoming apparently wasn’t all rosy.
TMZ on Sunday published a video it obtained, purportedly of Germantown native PnB Rock, taking part in a brutal beatdown Saturday inside the Neiman Marcus at the King of Prussia Mall. TMZ reported that witnesses say a group of at least five men, including Rock and rapper PnB Meen, “rolled up to the store in an Escalade and rushed in to attack the 3 dudes, whom we’re told were just shopping.”
The anonymous sources told TMZ that after the fight, Rock and the rest of the group got back in the vehicle and immediately fled.
Upper Merion Township Police Department Capt. Jeremy Johnson said no police report had been filed and no call came in about the alleged altercation. Rock’s representative didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Rock, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, posted on Instagram Saturday that he was hanging out around the Hill Creek apartments in the Lawncrest section of the city. By Sunday, he was posting photos tagged in Los Angeles.
In March, the rapper released his first single, “I Like Girls,” since being arrested on gun and drug charges in January when police executed a search warrant on his Bensalem home. Rock previously was sentenced to 33 months in prison when he was 19 for drug-related offenses. He called it a pivotal time in his creative development: “In the penitentiary, you have music all around you,” he told the Inquirer before the release of his second album, TrapStar Turnt PopStar, which was released in May. “People are making beats on keyboards and rapping in circles all day. I was part of that. I’d go into my cell and write music on my own time.”
He’s scheduled to play the Wells Fargo Center on Friday alongside Migos, Jeezy, and others as part of Power 99′s annual Powerhouse concert.