In March, the rapper released his first single, “I Like Girls,” since being arrested on gun and drug charges in January when police executed a search warrant on his Bensalem home. Rock previously was sentenced to 33 months in prison when he was 19 for drug-related offenses. He called it a pivotal time in his creative development: “In the penitentiary, you have music all around you,” he told the Inquirer before the release of his second album, TrapStar Turnt PopStar, which was released in May. “People are making beats on keyboards and rapping in circles all day. I was part of that. I’d go into my cell and write music on my own time.”