“It’s definitely a point of pride because there is not a lot of Poe material like the manuscript out there," said Janine Pollock, chief of the Free Library’s special collections division. The title page, which shows that the writer crossed out part of the original title, changing “Rue Trianon-Bas” to the spookier “Rue Morgue,” is somewhat faded, so it’s not on permanent display. But you can still see it: Reservations to see the manuscript can be made through the library’s Rare Book Department: 215-686-5416 or erefrbd@freelibrary.org.