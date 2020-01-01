You used to be able to use blue plastic bags for curbside recycling. But part of the reason you can’t anymore is because a lot of that stuff ended up going to landfill. That’s what happens if recycling exceeds a specific contamination rate — 3% used to be acceptable. But now, new rules from recycling processors limits it to 0.5%. The bags contribute to the contamination. And, as Carmina Hachenburg found out, it was bad: Between October 2018 and May 2019, only half of Philadelphia’s recycling was actually recycled. So why the lids? It’s to prevent litter, because stuff gets blown around if it’s just sitting in open bins. Pro tip: Attach the lid to the bin with a zip tie. You can nab a bin, and a lid, at any of Philly’s six Sanitation Convenience Centers.