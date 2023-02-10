Man in custody after firing shots at police during barricade in Fox Chase; no injuries reported

A 40-year-old man was taken into custody after firing shots at police during a barricade that lasted more than six hours in the city’s Fox Chase section Thursday night, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police declared a barricade just after 4:10 p.m. on the 700 block of Emerson Street. Some residents in neighboring homes were evacuated, and then around 8 p.m. a text alert was sent to resident on nearby blocks to shelter in place.

Deena Leh, who lives in the neighborhood on one of the identified streets said she did not get an alert and had been relying on a community Facebook page for updates.

Leh said she did not hear gunfire but other residents on the Facebook page were talking about it.

Police said a family member of the barricaded man walked into a police station shortly after 3:30 p.m. with mental-related commitment paperwork for the man. Police arrived at the house and the man spoke to officers through a window and was shown the paperwork.

The man said he needed to take a shower and then began to open a safe where he stored multiple guns, police said.

The man was taken into custody around 10:50 p.m.