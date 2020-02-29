With TV news helicopters following every twist and turn, Philadelphia police on Friday night pursued a stolen ambulance back and forth across Northeast Philadelphia for more than an hour before the vehicle was incapacitated and the driver was finally arrested.
The drama began about 9:20 p.m., when a man who had been shot in his right leg jumped into a Philadelphia Fire Department medic unit on Roosevelt Boulevard not far from Harbison Avenue.
Police said that at least one officer fired at the suspect prior to the chase but what happened beforehand was not immediately known.
The medic unit, identified as Medic 49, struck several police cruisers and civilian vehicles during the pursuit that was mostly slow paced but punctuated by bursts of speed, especially when police units got close.
At one point, the ambulance appeared trapped by several police cars, and the man opened the driver door and held his hands up. Officers approached him with their guns drawn. But then he suddenly pulled back into the ambulance and sped away, forcing the ambulance to squeeze between several parked cars.
Later, a tow truck tried to intervene and block Medic 49, but the vehicle struck the tow truck and took off. The pursuit continued, with Medic 49 emitting smoke from its wheels, news choppers overhead, and police vehicles monitoring its progress.
Police said there was no one else in the ambulance though initially they believed paramedics might have been trapped inside.
Just before 10:40 p.m., Medic 49, by then with both front tires blown out, possibly from police-deployed spike strips and riding on rims, stopped in the area of Walnut Hill and Talbut Streets.
The man, barefoot and wearing only red shorts or boxers, was forced to the ground and handcuffed. He was able to walk to the back of a police wagon and was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
There was no immediate word on injuries to police or civilians during the chase.