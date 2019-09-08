Philadelphia police are searching for a man who tried to abduct a woman from a street in the Fairmount neighborhood Sunday morning.
Footage from surveillance cameras on the 800 block of North 15th Street showed the man grabbing the woman at about 10 a.m. She fought back until the attacker let her go and walked away. The video was shared on Fox 29′s Twitter feed.
The woman gave police a statement Sunday, the department reported.
The assailant was described as African American, balding, about 5-foot-8-inches, 40 to 50 years old. He was wearing a blue jacket, white shirt, dark blue jeans, and black shoes.
Authorities ask that anyone with information contact the Philadelphia Police Department at (215) 686-TIPS (8477) or email tips@phillypolice.com.