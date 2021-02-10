The fatal shooting of a sword-wielding man by a police officer in Pennsburg on Tuesday evening is being investigated by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, DA Kevin R. Steele announced Wednesday.
The clash between Trey Bartholomew, 27, and an officer from the Upper Perk Police Department, began after a relative called 911 to report that he had threatened relatives and others with a samurai-type sword, then left his home on Valley Road in Pennsburg around 7:41 p.m., authorities said.
When police encountered Bartholomew nearby, he was holding the sword and “charged” at an officer, who fired three shots, they said.
Bartholomew was pronounced dead at the scene, Steele said.
Kate Delano, a spokesperson for Steele’s office, declined to identify the officer who shot him, saying that under county policy, the names of officers involved in shootings are not released unless they are charged. She declined to say how many times Batholomew had been shot or where on his body he was struck.
As is customary in police shootings, Montgomery County detectives are investigating.
The incident is the first fatal shooting by a police officer in Montgomery County this year, and the first since April 10 of last year, when Jonathan L. Adams, 31, was fatally shot by a Pottstown officer, Delano said. Adams was shot in the West King Street home he shared with his girlfriend after shooting at two officers who were there to investigate several 911 calls reporting that someone was being assaulted, she said.
The officers in Adams’ slaying were cleared of wrongdoing, Delano said.
Anyone with information about Bartholomew’s shooting is asked to contact Montgomery County detectives at 610-278-3368.