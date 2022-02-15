Philadelphia police shot and killed a man who they said fatally stabbed a 72-year-old woman Tuesday afternoon in South Philadelphia.

Around 3:45 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of South Beechwood Street and found a 36-year-old man actively stabbing the woman, police said.

Two officers used Tasers on the man but they had no effect, and ordered him to drop the knife but he did not comply, police said. The man allegedly lunged at the officers and one of them fired at least one shot hitting the man.

The man was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:10 p.m.

The woman, who police said had multiple stab wounds throughout her body, also was taken to Penn Presbyterian, and she was pronounced dead at 5:37 p.m.

The knife was recovered as evidence at the scene, police said.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw responded on Twitter to the incident and to two earlier shootings, including one involving a 12-year-old girl.

“The senseless violence in the city is affecting everyone. Within minutes and on opposite sides of the city, 2 women and 1 young girl’s lives were completely changed by violence. Their ages range from 12 to 72. The 12 y/o child is in stable condition after she was shot...” Outlaw wrote.

“... in a drive by shooting on the 4600 block of D St. The 29 y/o is critical at Temple Hospital after a seperate shooting & the 72 y/o has passed after being stabbed in S. Philly; her killer was apprehended by police. We will not rest until all responsible are brought to justice!” Outlaw added.

This is a developing story.