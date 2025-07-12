A police officer in a marked vehicle and another person are injured in a crash in W. Phila.

A police officer in a marked vehicle and another person were injured late Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in West Philadelphia, police said.

The accident occurred just before 4 p.m. at 58th and Spruce Streets, police said.

Advertisement

Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to Presbyterian Hospital.

Their conditions weren’t immediately known, police said.

No further details were available Saturday night, and an investigation was continuing, police said.