A judge declared a mistrial Wednesday afternoon in the case of former Bordentown Township Police Chief Frank Nucera Jr. after the jury said it was deadlocked and could not reach a verdict having deliberating more than 16 hours over 3 days.

U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler granted a request by defense attorney Rocco Cipparone seeking a mistrial. Federal prosecutors didn’t object.

Nucera, 64, had been charged with federal hate crimes and deprivation of civil rights in connection with the slamming of a handcuffed Black teenager into a door. If convicted, Nucera could have faced up to 10 years in prison.

“It was a difficult decision,” said one of the jurors, who asked not to be identified. He said the group questioned whether “the push” actually happened — Nucera was accused of knocking Timothy Stroye’s head into a door jamb — but noted that deliberations were respectful with no animus, unlike the first trial when jurors were bitterly divided along racial lines. The man did not disclose how the panel of 11 white people and one Black person was split.

Kugler declared a mistrial in Nucera’s first trial, in October 2019, after the jury found him guilty of lying to the FBI but deadlocked on the other charges.

Kugler sentenced Nucera in May to 28 months in prison for lying to the FBI but allowed him to remain free pending the outcome of the retrial.

Nucera, the longtime chief in the predominantly white community of 11,000 just south of Trenton, “held a deep animosity toward African Americans,” Lorber told jurors.

He acted on his hatred on Sept. 1, 2016, she said, when he attacked Stroye, 18, while arresting him at a Bordentown Ramada Inn after Stroye was accused of not paying for his room. Stroye died earlier this year.

Prosecutors said Nucera, had “a significant history” of making racist comments about Blacks, spoke about joining a firing squad to kill them, and used police dogs to intimidate Black spectators at high school basketball games.

“I’m f-ing tired of them, man. I’ll tell you want, it’s gonna get to the point where I could shoot one of those [N words],” Nucera said in a recording made by one of the officers who testified against him, Lorber told the jury.

She noted that two police officers testified that Nucera slammed Stroye’s head into a door and two FBI agents testified that in their careers they have rarely seen officers come forward to accuse a fellow officer of committing a crime.

“What the defense wants, ladies and gentlemen, they want you to ignore that testimony,” Lorber said. “They want you to think that it’s just no big deal that not one, but two, police officers admit to the FBI and then got up on the witness stand and told all of you what they saw their chief do to a young, African American, handcuffed detainee.”

Defense attorney Cipparone told the jury that the two officers who testified against Nucera are liars who who have not been charged for crimes they’ve committed in exchange for testimony. One of those officers attacked the victim and implicated Nucera, he said.

“Frank Nucera is in fight of his life right now. Ugly words, no matter how many times you hear them, they are ugly words, do not equate to action. The evidence has fallen way, way, way short of reaching the highest burden that exist in any system of justice in our country: beyond a reasonable doubt.”

This is a developing story.