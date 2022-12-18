Police shot an armed hit-and-run suspect Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the King of Prussia Mall after a chase on a busy pre-Christmas shopping weekend, authorities said.

Upper Merion police said they were notified of a hit-and-run accident in the area of the Green Deck at the mall around 2:30 p.m. As a bike officer responded to the area, a red Nissan Juke fled at a high rate of speed, police said, and attempted to exit the mall property by the Seasons 52 steakhouse exit that leads to North Gulph Road.

As the Juke got stuck in traffic, a marked patrol car pulled up behind it, which prompted the Juke’s driver to turn right, jump the curb and drive into the steakhouse parking lot and off a 4-foot stone wall, where the vehicle became disabled, police said.

As the pursuing officer got out of his vehicle and approached the Juke, the driver exited holding a 9mm handgun, police said. Both he and the officer fired their weapons, police said in a statement that did not say who fired first.

The suspect was shot at least twice in his legs and was taken to Paoli Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said police, who did not release his identity. The officer was not injured. The incident is being investigated by the Montgomery County Detectives Bureau per the police department’s policy regarding officer-involved shootings.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Upper Merion Township Police Department at 610-265-3232.

This is a developing story and will be updated.