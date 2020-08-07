The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is investigating the deaths of two men in separate shootings in Atlantic County, including a fatal shooting by police in Ventnor.
About 4:15 p.m. Thursday, a man was shot by police near Wellington and West End Avenues in the Jersey Shore city, the Attorney General’s Office said. He was pronounced dead at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. Authorities were still trying to determine his identity, state prosecutors said.
Ventnor City Police Chief Doug Biagi said Friday that he was not permitted to comment, referring questions to the Attorney General’s Office. The office did not provide any further details Friday, including what led up to the shooting and did not say which police department was involved.
The Attorney General’s Office also is investigating the death of a 27-year-old man who was found dead inside his Galloway Township home with a gunshot wound to his head Thursday morning, when officers went to the home to execute a search warrant.
There was no use of force by police in this incident, according to a preliminary investigation, the Attorney General’s Office said. SWAT officers with the Atlantic County Emergency Response Team executed the search warrant as part of a multiagency law enforcement investigation about 5:30 a.m. at the man’s home on Oakbourne Avenue, prosecutors said.
After the team entered the house, they found the man in his bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head, the Attorney General’s Office said. A handgun was recovered near his body. Prosecutors did not say why the officers were searching the home and did not release the man’s name.
Both investigations are being conducted by the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, which is required to investigate all civilian deaths related to an encounter with a law enforcement officer.
No further details were immediately available Friday in either shooting.