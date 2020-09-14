Police in Lancaster fatally shot a man and officers in Reading critically injured another person in separate shootings Sunday, authorities said.
The Lancaster Bureau of Police said that about 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 300 block of Laurel Street for a report of an in-progress domestic disturbance. A man, who was reportedly armed with a knife, was fatally shot by police. The man was not identified, and police said in a news release the shooting will be investigated by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
No further information could be obtained from police or the DA’s Office Sunday night.
Separately, about 7 a.m. in neighboring Berks County, police officers responding to a 9-1-1 call of a person with a gun on the 800 block of Franklin Street in Reading shot and critically wounded the individual, the Berks County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
Authorities did not provide details on the person’s gender or age.
“Numerous commands were made by the uniformed officers to this individual to drop the weapon,” the release said. “The individual refused and continued to point the weapon at officers.”
“As a result, officers fired shots at the individual, who was struck at least one time,” and was rushed to Tower Health’s Reading Hospital in critical condition, the release said.
Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams plans to hold a news conference “in the near future" to discuss his office’s investigation into the shooting, which the office called “an isolated incident” that no longer presents any threat to the community.