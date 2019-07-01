A key question for Democratic voters is who can beat President Donald Trump. On the question of electability, Biden, still the frontrunner, took a post-debate hit. In the HuffPost/YouGov poll, 57 percent of respondents said Biden was capable of winning the general election if nominated, down from 70 percent before the debates. (In the CNN poll, 43 percent of potential Democratic voters said Biden stood the best chance of beating Trump in 2020, thirty points ahead of the next closest candidate, Sanders).