Viola, 54, has been delivering mail — a whopping 400 stops on his current route — for decades, but he’s not like a mailman you’d see in the city. He’s a rural letter carrier, one of 131,000 members of the National Rural Letter Carriers Association. Among the seven unions representing the Postal Service’s 600,000 employees, the NRLCA, founded in 1908, is made up of carriers who deliver on 78,500 routes in suburban and rural areas. They don’t wear uniforms, and use their own vehicles on 36,900 of those routes, some ranging up to 185 miles in one day.