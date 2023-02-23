Cherry blossoms will bloom early this year. Here’s why, and where to see them in Philly

For a number of celebratory weeks in spring, pink and white blossoms from Okame, Yioshino, and weeping cherry varieties fill the sky with color and a sense of romance and whimsy. In Philadelphia and elsewhere around the country, the colorful shower of petals represent abundance and warmer days to come.

But 2023 may prove a bit different from years past.

Sandi Polyakov, head gardener of Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center in Fairmount, said that though predicting when a cherry tree will blossom is not exact, an increase in regional temperatures in January and February has experts anticipating an early bloom this year. In Washington D.C., for instance, NPR reported the so-called indicator tree (which blooms days earlier than most of the other 4,000 trees) is already showing signs of flower buds, the earliest stages of blooming.

Philadelphia is home to more than 15 different types of cultivated cherry trees (upwards of 2,500 trees as of 2021). “Once they start blooming in D.C. it works as a chain reaction, we can expect it in Philly within weeks,” said Anthony Aiello, associate director of conservation at Longwood Gardens, in Kennett Square. Given Philadelphia’s northerly position (D.C. is also warmer), cherry trees here usually bloom a couple of weeks later — late March into early April have historically represented peak blossom season.

Andrew Bunting from the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) said “the weather triggers the trees into thinking it’s time to bloom.” The buds don’t know when winter begins or ends, but they can sense the temperature is conducive enough for them to start coming out. Typically this should happen towards mid-March, but recent warm temps increase the likelihood of cherry blossoms blooming.

How is blooming predicted?

Cherry trees exhibit six stages of bloom, which “helps us track the progress and adjust the estimated time, according to the weather forecast, to make a peak bloom prediction,” said Polyakov.

Green buds: You can see little green buds, slightly swelled, on the tip of the brown scales. At this point, blossoms are about a month away. Floret visible: The buds are fully swollen and you start to see the color of the flower inside. Cherry Blossoms have about 3 weeks until bloom. Floret extension: The bud’s casing breaks and they start becoming blossoms. Peduncle elongation: You can see the stems attached to the main branch, with full bloom in about a week. Puffy white stage: Flowers won’t be open yet, but you can expect to see them within 3 days. Full bloom: According to Polyakov, if there aren’t early spring freezes, the flower can hang around at peak bloom for 1 to 2 weeks.

What will happen if there’s a late winter cold snap?

The danger of cherry trees blooming early is that a late season frost or cold snap can cause serious damage to the blooms themselves. According to Bunting, temperatures in the lower 30 degrees could cause damage to the already-bloomed flowers, essentially burning them and turning them brown.

If temperatures decrease lower than the upper 20 degrees, the buds will be affected. “Flowers can actually be damaged in the bud and you won’t know that until they open,” said Bunting. The result? Brown, muddy-looking blossoms, instead of the cheerful pink.

Is the damage permanent?

Cherry trees themselves aren’t hurt by the low temperatures, so they will be able to produce new flowers the following spring. However, if the flowers and buds coming out in 2023 get damaged by the cold, “the damage can be irreversible,” said Bunting. The flowers in bloom run the risk of being burned by the cold and turning pale or even a brown, and if temperatures get too low while the cherry trees are still on a bud stage, the flower inside could burn and bloom brown. This doesn’t mean all is lost. Different cherry blossoms trees bloom at different times, so while the early blooming buds might get burned by the cold, the late bloomers may still be unharmed later in the season.

Is this indicative of global warming?

According to Aiello, potential early blossoms are “an indicator of bigger things that are happening in the environment.” As the Inquirer reported in February, 2023 has already broken the record of the warmest January in 91 years.

He and Bunting agree that while the increase in temperature affects the visual effect, the real problem is that it can signify an early coming of spring. “This could mean crops could come too early and be affected by a drop in temperature,” said Bunting. “There is also the issue of other flower blooming too early and not matching with pollinators which widely affect the ecosystem,” said Aiello.

Where to see cherry blossoms in Philadelphia in 2023

While the cherry trees haven’t bloomed yet, these are the top spots for experiencing cherry blossoms in Philadelphia.

Fairmount Park Horticultural Center

📍 100 N Horticultural Drive, 💵free.

Memorial Hall

📍4231 Avenue of the Republic (look for cherry blossoms behind Memorial Hall), 💵free.

Belmont Plateau

📍1800 Belmont Mansion Drive, 💵 free.

Columbus Boulevard

📍Race St and Columbus Boulevard, 💵 free.

Martin Luther King Jr Drive

📍South of Montgomery Drive north to Falls Bridge, 💵 free.

Kelly Drive

📍North of Boathouse Row along the river, 💵 free.

Drexel Park

📍3100 Powelton Ave., 💵 free.

Rittenhouse Square

📍1800 Walnut St., 💵free.

Art Museum

📍2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, 💵free.

Longwood gardens

📍1001 Longwood Rd, Kennett Square, 💵 children under 5 visit for free, kids up to 18 years old pay $13, adults $25, and seniors and students $22, 🌐longwoodgardens.org

Shofuso Cherry Blossom Festival

📍1769-1825, State Rte 3005 at West Fairmount Park, 💵free (donations are encouraged), 🗓️ April 15 to 16, 🌐japanphilly.org

Morris Arboretum

📍100 E Northwestern Ave., 💵 Children under 3 visit for free, kids up to 17 years old pay $6, adults $12, and seniors $11, 🌐morrisarboretum.org