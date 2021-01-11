For starters, if your business has a PPP loan that’s less than $150,000 then all you need to do to get forgiveness is to complete a new, one-page form that your lender will provide where you will estimate the total amount of the loan spent on forgivable expenses. You will also need to represent that you have restored your full time employees, salaries and wages to pre-Feb. 15 2020 levels, otherwise your forgiveness will be reduced. No further documentation is needed, although the SBA reserves the right to audit you so you’ll want to retain that documentation for at least four years.