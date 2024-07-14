‘Conquer the sin of hatred’: Turning to prayer after Trump rally assassination attempt

On any given day, Michael Corsi doesn’t align with Donald Trump’s policies. He considers Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama to be “the last real presidents.”

But, he headed to a Sunday morning Mass at Cathedral Basilica SS. Peter and Paul to keep the former president in his prayers, a day after Trump suffered a graze wound to the right ear at a campaign rally in Western Pennsylvania in what authorities are calling an assassination attempt.

“What happened last night is tragic,” Corsi said. “Regardless if he is good or bad, nobody should get shot.”

The Mass began with the Rev. Gerald Dennis Gill telling the congregation that regardless of political belief, violence is not acceptable.

“We live in a very violent society, extremely aggressive, and the value of life is at an all-time low,” Gill said, urging people to pray for all the victims of Saturday’s shooting about 40 miles north of Pittsburgh.

Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old father of two who was a passionate Trump supporter excited about being at the rally, was fatally shot as he dove to protect his wife and daughters.

Two other rally attendees who were shot were identified Sunday by state police as David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, and reported in stable condition.

The suspected shooter, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pa., was fatally shot by U.S. Secret Service officers.

Late Saturday, Archbishop of Philadelphia Nelson Pérez condemned the rally shootings and all acts of violence: ”Working together, we can resolve our differences through peaceful dialogue and conquer the sin of hatred.”

Pérez asked the country to join in solidarity and accompany him in prayer for all the victims and “for the swift recovery” of Trump.

As he left Mass Sunday, Republican Marc Costando said the terrifying images of the shooting were still vivid. Seeing Trump reach for his right ear and drop to the rally stage at Butler Farm Show, crouched behind the lectern, Costando said he couldn’t help but think “how far our country has fallen is very disgraceful.”

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, had his prayers this day and will have his vote in November, Costando said.

In actuality, prayers appeared to be apolitical the day after an event that has rattled a divided nation.

President Joe Biden, facing a fraught reelection battle with Trump, urged the nation to pray for his political rival, and all victims of the rally shooting. So did fellow Democrats, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

“We need to learn from our history in this commonwealth and this country and we need to bring our better angels forward and carry that forward in this political season,” Shapiro said at a news conference Sunday.