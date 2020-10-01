PREIT has been given six months to get its trading price above $1 or be booted from the New York Stock Exchange, as the owner of Fashion District Philadelphia and other malls struggles to recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on retail businesses.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, as the company is formally known, said Thursday that it received a notice from NYSE last week indicating that it had breached an exchange requirement that its stock close at an average price of $1 per share over 30 consecutive days.
PREIT has traded for as little as $0.51 this month. It closed at $0.55 on Wednesday.
“PREIT intends to regain compliance with the NYSE’s listing standards,” it said in a statement. “The current non-compliance with the NYSE listing standards does not affect PREIT’s ongoing business operations ... nor does it trigger any violation of its material debt obligations.”
Stock exchange rules require the company maintain within a six-month “cure period” an average share price of at least $1 over 30 days.
Options under consideration to boost its stock price may include executing a corporate action known as a reverse-stock split, PREIT said.
Under such an action, companies rework their existing stock so there are fewer shares outstanding, making each individual share worth more without changing their collective overall value.
PREIT is the biggest mall owner in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties, with 4.7 million square feet of space under management in the region, according to market tracker CoStar Group.
Its 21 malls in nine states include the Fashion District in Center City, formerly the Gallery at Market East; Willow Grove Park and the Plymouth Meeting Mall in Montgomery County; and the Cherry Hill Mall, Moorestown Mall and Cumberland Mall in South Jersey.
Even before all its properties were ordered closed in March to help stem the coronavirus, PREIT and other retail landlords had been in a punishing, years-long struggle to keep their properties leased, as shoppers increasingly migrate from shopping malls to e-commerce sites.
Its malls began reopening in mid-May, with the last of its properties, the Fashion District, resuming operations in July.
Last month, the company signed an agreement for a $30 million bridge loan to smooth over the impacts of rent deferrals and temporary reductions extended to cash-strapped tenants while it works to negotiate a longer-term arrangement with its lenders.
PREIT said Thursday in a separate statement from its release on the NYSE warning that it had secured a 30-day extension for that loan’s repayment, which had originally been set for Sept. 30.
It also “obtained the flexibility" to increase those borrowing by $25 million, subject to additional conditions, it said.
“PREIT continues to focus on managing costs and is taking prudent steps to increase liquidity and preserve financial flexibility, while working toward a comprehensive financial restructuring to strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and position it for long-term success,” it said.