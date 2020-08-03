PREIT’s new deal with Wells Fargo Bank N.A, and other creditors, meanwhile, gives the company a reprieve until at least the end of August from the financial-performance benchmarks — known as “covenants” — that the company must meet to keep its loans in good standing as it seeks to renegotiate that debt, it said in a regulatory filing late Friday afternoon. During that respite, which was formalized through amendments to its agreements with lenders, PREIT is barred from making dividend payments to shareholders, the company said.