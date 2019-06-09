As she spoke, female impersonators on towering floats pelted spectators with strings of beads and other trinkets while marching bands blared. A few blocks away, the deafening squeal of whistles drowned out even the bands. Members of the LGBTQ community were trying to shout down an anti-gay protester who was standing on a cooler and shouting into a bullhorn Bible passages that condemn homosexuality. Police officers circled the man to keep things peaceful.